Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,033,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,077,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,209,000 after acquiring an additional 358,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER opened at $119.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

