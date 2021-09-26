Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Ventas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Ventas by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ventas by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 138.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

