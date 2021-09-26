Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $969,002. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.