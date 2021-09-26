Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 106 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 70.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 28.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 613,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,220,000 after buying an additional 135,494 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 48.9% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 46.8% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC stock opened at $122.30 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.