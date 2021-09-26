Benchmark Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,718.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003069 BTC on popular exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $31,718.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00131445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 5,866,909 coins and its circulating supply is 3,072,553 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.