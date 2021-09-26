Beam Price Down 18.6% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Beam has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $53.99 million and $16.91 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004139 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,514,160 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.