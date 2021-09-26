Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.27 ($94.43).

ETR BAS opened at €63.79 ($75.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of €65.94 and a 200 day moving average of €67.85. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

