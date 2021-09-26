Barclays Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,950 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,940.55 ($25.35).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB opened at GBX 1,528.40 ($19.97) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,536.25 ($20.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,430.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,390.38. The stock has a market cap of £118.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.