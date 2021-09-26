Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,059 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,775 shares of company stock valued at $110,429,884. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $320.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.21. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.86 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.