Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $27,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 714.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCO opened at $376.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

