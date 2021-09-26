Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 16,230 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

CVX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,225,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,559. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

