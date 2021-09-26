Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $60.72 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 0.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $60,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $122.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

