Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $451,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,852.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,413.34 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,797.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,508.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

