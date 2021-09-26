Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 742,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $258,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,833. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $352.96 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.99. The stock has a market cap of $995.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

