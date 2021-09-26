Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $497.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. Analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

