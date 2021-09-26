Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

