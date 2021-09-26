Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $276,000 Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $74,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT opened at $73.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.51, a PEG ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,993,986. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

