Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 90,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 970,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,741 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

