Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE CDE opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

