Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 931 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of LNN opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average of $163.53. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

