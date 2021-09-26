Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 52,689 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 680,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Molina Healthcare worth $172,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH opened at $287.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.26. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $152.49 and a one year high of $288.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.