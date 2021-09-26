Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,208,930 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Ferguson worth $199,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FERG stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $148.67. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

