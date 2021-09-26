Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 29,853 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,153,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $188,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 86.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $172.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

