Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $183.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $183,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $82.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

