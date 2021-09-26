Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $203,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $217.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.94. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,445 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

