Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,628,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $194,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.65 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.