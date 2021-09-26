Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,234,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $178,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

