Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,426 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

SCZ stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22.

