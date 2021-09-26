Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,344 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 10.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,980,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in General Mills by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 257,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

