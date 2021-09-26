Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 45,830 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1,798.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4,708.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESS opened at $327.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.29 and its 200-day moving average is $305.55.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.06.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

