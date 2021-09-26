Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,885 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $490.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $495.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.