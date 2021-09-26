Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $17.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after buying an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,764,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 843,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.16 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $52.53 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

