Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,574,000.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

