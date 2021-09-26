Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $162,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $60.46 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

