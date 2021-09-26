BaaSid (BAAS) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, BaaSid has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $92,745.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00057581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00128573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043325 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

