B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,026 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

