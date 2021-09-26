B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $181,000 Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IIM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 696,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 148,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

IIM stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.