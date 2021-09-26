B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,299,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of BLDE opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.