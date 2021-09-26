B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,274 Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,339,000.

Shares of VTWO opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

