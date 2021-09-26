B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $570,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the second quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.39.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $489.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.