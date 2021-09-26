B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Iteris worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter worth $1,522,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter valued at about $10,618,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter valued at about $4,193,000. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.0% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at about $3,110,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of ITI opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.02 million, a PE ratio of 564.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.