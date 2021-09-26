Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to announce sales of $166.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.90 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $163.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $693.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.72 million to $712.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $754.33 million, with estimates ranging from $743.49 million to $770.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AX. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 23.5% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 446,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,716,000 after acquiring an additional 84,859 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.74. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

