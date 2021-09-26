AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.
In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 221,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,332. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $260.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.34.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.
AVROBIO Company Profile
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
