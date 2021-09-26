AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 221,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,332. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $260.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

