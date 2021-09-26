Automata Network (ATA) Hits Market Cap of $148.78 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Automata Network has a market cap of $148.78 million and approximately $26.26 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00067431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00103542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00133691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,329.45 or 1.00180066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.31 or 0.07057101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.47 or 0.00761744 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

