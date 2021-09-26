Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$8.83.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$4.93 and a 1 year high of C$24.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.13.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.