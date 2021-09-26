Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 13th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of AI stock opened at C$14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$627.19 million and a P/E ratio of 15.61. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 102.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.14.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.38 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

