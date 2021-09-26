Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATH shares. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,432. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC increased its position in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Athene by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Athene by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.79. 511,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73. Athene has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $71.37.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.