AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,950 by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,845 ($115.56) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,413.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,040.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35). The company has a market cap of £137.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.32.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

