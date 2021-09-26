Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

ASXC opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASXC. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $37,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth $45,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

