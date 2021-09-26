Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $2,353,800.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ASAN opened at $120.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.31. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

